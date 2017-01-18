Man dies in Lucan after being shot at and run over by car

A man has died after being shot at by at least one attacker and then run over by a car in Lucan, Co Dublin following a car chase on Wednesday morning.

Detectives believe there was a dispute at a house in Ronanstown at which shots were fired.

One vehicle then sped from the scene and was pursued by men in another vehicle.

The pursuit took both cars to Lucan, Co Dublin, where the dispute resumed and one man was hit by one of the cars and suffered fatal injuries.

The man was taken from the scene to James Connolly Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The events began at Liscarne in Ronanstown before the pursuit took those involved to The Glebe, Esker, Lucan.

Gardaí confirmed they had begun a murder inquiry after the death of the man at The Glebe in the early hours of this morning.

A Mazda car, which had damage to the front bumper and the passenger side wing, was found at the scene at The Glebe.

The scene of the incident at The Glebe has been sealed off and is undergoing forensic examination.

The house and area around it in Ronanstown have also been sealed off for examination.

Gardaí in Lucan are investigating and were expected to issue an appeal later for those involved, or any witnesses, to come forward.

More to follow.