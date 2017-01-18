Man dies in Lucan after being run over by car following shooting

A man has died after being run over by a car in Lucan following a car chase and a shooting early on Wednesday morning.

Detectives believe the incident began during a dispute at a house in Liscarne, Ronanstown at which shots were fired.

One line of investigation being examined by detectives is that the dead man may have fired shots.

One vehicle then sped from the house in Ronanstown and was pursued by a number of men in another vehicle.

The pursuit took both cars to Lucan, Co Dublin, where the dispute resumed and one man was then hit by one of the cars and suffered fatal injuries.

This man was taken from the scene at The Glebe, Esker to James Connolly Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gardaí have begun a murder inquiry into the death.

A Mazda car, which had damage to the front bumper and the passenger side wing, was found at the scene at The Glebe.

The scene of the incident at The Glebe has been sealed off and is undergoing forensic examination.

The house and area around it in Ronanstown have also been sealed off for examination.

Gardaí in Lucan are investigating and were expected to issue an appeal later for those involved, or any witnesses, to come forward.

More to follow.