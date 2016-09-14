Man dies in fall at St Stephen’s Green shopping centre
Dublin shopping centre has been closed as emergency services cordon off scene
The nature of the incident is currently under investigation but it is understood the man fell from a stairwell or balcony just inside the main entrance of the St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times
A man has died after falling from a height at St Stephen’s Green shopping centre in Dublin.
The incident occurred at about 4.45pm, prompting multiple calls to gardaí from passers-by.
The nature of the incident is currently under investigation but it is understood the man fell from a stairwell or balcony just inside the main entrance.
Emergency services responded immediately and the scene has been cordoned off. The shopping centre has been closed for the day.