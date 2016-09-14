Man dies in fall at St Stephen’s Green shopping centre

A man has died after falling from a height at St Stephen’s Green shopping centre in Dublin.

The incident occurred at about 4.45pm, prompting multiple calls to gardaí from passers-by.

The nature of the incident is currently under investigation but it is understood the man fell from a stairwell or balcony just inside the main entrance.

Emergency services responded immediately and the scene has been cordoned off. The shopping centre has been closed for the day.