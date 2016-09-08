Man dies in Belfast after police use CS spray during altercation

A man has died after police used CS spray during a violent incident in Belfast city centre.

The trouble happened near the Grand Opera House at about 5am on Thursday.

The Police Ombudsman said police were called after a man was suspected of involvement in an altercation with taxi drivers.

A spokesman for the office said: “During the incident police officers used CS spray against the man who later became unwell. He received medical attention at the scene before being transferred to hospital.”

Another statement from the ombudsman’s office on Thursday evening confirmed the man had died and they were investigating: “The man who became unwell during an incident involving police officers in Belfast City Centre this morning has died. The incident, during which police officers used CS Spray against the man, is currently being investigated by the Police Ombudsman’s Office.”

The man’s name has not been released.