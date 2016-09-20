Man dies following single-vehicle crash in Co Galway

A man in his 40s has died following a single-vehicle crash in Co Galway.

The incident occurred on the R363 at Islandcase, Ballygar, at approximately 1.30pm on Monday, when the car the man was driving left the road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger in her 40s was taken to Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe following the incident.

Her injuries were described as non-lifethreatening.

The road was closed for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact Ballinasloe Garda station on 090-9631890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.