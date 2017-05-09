Man dies following assault outside Swords nightclub

A man who was assaulted outside a nightclub in Swords, Co Dublin, over the weekend has died in hospital, gardaí have said.

The 34-year-old suffered serious head injuries following the incident, which took place at the Wright Venue in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 3.40am, where they found the man being attended to by nightclub staff.

The victim was then rushed to Beaumont Hospital.

Gardaí are continuing to question a man in his 30s who was arrested after the attack and who is being held at Swords Garda station.

The man’s remains will be taken to the city mortuary for a postmortem examination.

The Office of the State Pathologist and the Dublin City Coroner’s Office have been notified.

Appeal

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses to the incident.

In particular, they would like to speak to anybody who may have witnessed an altercation between two men outside the premises between 3am and 3.30am.