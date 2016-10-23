Man dies after two motorbikes collide in Dublin
Second motorcyclist involved in crash on Hartstown Road on Saturday evening uninjured
A man in his early 20s died after two motorbikes crashed on Hartstown Road in Dublin at 6.50pm on Saturday evening. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times
A man in his early 20s died after two motorbikes crashed on Hartstown Road in Dublin at 6.50pm on Saturday evening.
The man was taken to Connolly Hospital where he died a short time later. The second motorcyclist, also a man in his early 20s, was uninjured.
The road was closed for a time for a technical examination.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact them at Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 - 6667000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111 or any Garda Station.