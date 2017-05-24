Man dies after tractor crashes into a ditch in Co Waterford

A 62-year-old farmer has been killed after his tractor collided with a ditch in Co Waterford.

The deceased was named locally as James Keane from Fahafeela in Kilmacthomas.

Mr Keane was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which took place at Ballinageeragh, Dunhill at about 11.20am on Tuesday.

Nobody else was hurt in the incident and gardaí at Kill are continuing their investigation.

The death occurred ahead of the publication on Wednesday of a report showing the fatality rate for farmers was 10 times that of the average worker between 2009 and 2015.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) drew on interviews conducted with 800 farmers in compiling its report titled Risk-Taking and Accidents on Irish Farms.

The publication included a list of common hazards and found that over a quarter of those interviewed typically did not seek help for difficult jobs, nor did they use safety equipment such as goggles or high-visibility vests.

Other risky practices included not checking that machinery was in good working order before use and not using restraints when treating animals, while 3 per cent of farmers admitted to storing chemicals within reach of children.

The research was commissioned by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and is based on interviews carried out by the ESRI in 2013.

A total of 138 farmers died in workplace accidents between 2009 and 2015, and the rate of 24 fatalities per 100,000 farm workers compares to just over 2 fatalities per 100,000 across all areas of work.

Of the 44 fatal workplace accidents recorded in Ireland last year, just under half happened on farms.