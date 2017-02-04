Man dies after car collides with bin lorry in Co Offaly

A man in his late 80s has died after his car crashed into a wall after colliding with a bin lorry.

The incident happened on Friday morning at 10am on the Charleville Road, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

The man was the sole occupant of the car. He was taken to Tullamore General Hospital in a serious condition and died on Friday night.

The driver of the bin lorry was uninjured.

The road was closed for a technical examination and has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them at Tullamore Garda Station 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.