Man dies after car and motorbike collide in Wexford

A male motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving his bike and a car Co Wexford last night, the third person killed in weekend road crashes.

The crash happened on the L4036 near Campile at about 11pm. The 38-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s death brings to 129, the total of those killed on Ireland’s roads in 2016, 22 more than during same period last year.

His body has since been removed to University Hospital Waterford for a post mortem examination. The 25-year-old driver of the car was uninjured.

The road is currently closed pending an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Witnesses are asked to contact New Ross Garda station on 051 426030, The Garda confidential telephone number 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

On Saturday two men died in separate early morning road traffic collisions in Co Tipperary and Co Limerick.

A man in his 30s was killed in a crash on the N52 at Ardcroney, Co Tipperary, at about 2am when the car he was driving hit a fence.

In east Co Limerick a man in his 60s walking on the R513 at Hospital died after being struck by a car at approximately 1am.