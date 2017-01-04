Man dies after being hit by a lorry in Dublin

A man in his late 20s has died after being hit by a lorry near Ballymun, Dublin, on Wednesday.

The man was hit by the articulated vehicle on the M50 northbound at 5.30pm. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to James Connolly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown, where a postmortem will take place.

The M50 northbound remains closed at junction 4, as Garda forensic collision investigators examine the scene of the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information on the incident to contact Ballymun Garda station on 01666-4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.