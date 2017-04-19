Man died after being crushed by 40 tonnes of cheese, inquest told

A man died after being crushed when 40 tonnes of cheese fell on him while he was working in a cold storage warehouse in Dublin, an inquest has heard.

Robert Ceremuga (32), from Littlepace View, Clonee, Dublin, suffered catastrophic crush injuries when a shelf rack collapsed in the VP Foods cold storage warehouse in Jamestown Business Park, Finglas on November 28th, 2013.

The accident happened in a store room where up to 80 tonnes of cheese were stored in stacked pallets. A forklift driver was working in the storeroom and had removed 30 to 40 pallets of cheese from the lower shelves that morning.

The driver had only been working for the company for a number of weeks and had no formal forklift training, health and safety inspector Frank Kerins said.

The driver was sitting in the forklift when Mr Ceremuga entered the cold store with a clipboard and asked if he had taken his break. It was not clear if the forklift struck the shelf or if the racks buckled under the weight of the pallets stacked on the higher shelves, Mr Kerins said.

“The whole thing started to sway and the pallets started coming down...it was all top heavy, once it buckled, it was not able to take the weight. Forty pallets came down. The whole room was a mangled mess of pallets.”

The forklift driver jumped out of the cab and ran from the room but Mr Cerebuga had no time to react, the court heard. Each pallet contained a tonne of cheese blocks weighing 25kg each.

“It all came down very quickly,” Mr Kerins said.

Garda Keith McGrath said the deceased was found slumped against a wall in the store room. “There was a huge volume of boxes scattered around the store room with shelving for pallets of cheese that had collapsed.”

The cause of death was crush injuries to the head and chest, a postmortem found.

The jury returned a verdict of industrial accident and recommended that forklift training be provided to all operators and that all racking systems should be emptied before any adjustments are made to them.

Mr Ceremuga’s daughter was just four months old when he died, his wife Maria said in a statement through her solicitor Kieran Johnston.

“She was his pride and joy. I lost my best friend and my entire world. He was ambitious and hardworking, he was an exceptional man. I think about him everyday.”