Man critically injured in Ballymun shooting linked to Kinahan-Hutch feud

A man in his late 20s has been shot in Ballymun, Co Dublin, in an attack believed to be linked to the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

The victim of Wednesday afternoon’s attack is from the north inner city, and is a close associate of the Hutch family.

Gardaí believe the Kinahan gang have previously tried to bring in a gunman from continental Europe to shoot the victim of Wednesday’s attack.

The injured man was taken from the scene of the shooting and is currently in hospital.

He is believed to be critically injured.

The shooting happened at a service station on the Clonshaugh Rd at approximately 1.35pm. A black car was seen leaving the scene afterwards.

Gardaí have asked witnesses to come forward and urged anyone with information to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 016664400, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.