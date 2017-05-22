Man charged with vandalising The George gay bar granted bail

A 23-year-old man has been granted bail after being charged with criminal damage for vandalising The George, a well-known Dublin gay bar.

Eoin Berkeley, from Hampton Wood Way in Finglas, Dublin was given a number of strict bail conditions and was warned by Judge Deirdre Gearty that he risked being held in prison on remand if he broke the terms.

Mr Berkeley appeared at Dublin District Court on Monday morning dressed in a green hooded jumper, navy tracksuit bottoms and white runners.

The bail conditions include staying out of the Dublin 2 area, specifically remaining away from The George, signing on daily at Ballymun Garda station, residing at his current address, notifying gardaí of any change of address and being of sober habits and of good behaviour.

The facade of the Dublin city centre bar was defaced with anti-gay slogans and a swastika in the early hours of Saturday morning. The slogans, which were written using chalk, were later removed by staff.

Mr Berkeley was arrested over the weekend and detained at Pearse Street Garda station for questioning.

A summary of the prosecution evidence was handed over in court to his solicitor Tony Collier before Judge Gearty was told that CCTV evidence will be disclosed at a later stage.

Mr Collier applied for free legal aid to be granted and explained that his client is in receipt of a €193 a week disability benefit. Judge Gearty granted legal aid and directed that the video evidence was to be handed over to the defence. She remanded Mr Berkeley on bail to appear again before Dublin District Court on July 4th.