Man charged with murder over remains found in tank

Father-of-two Bobby Ryan from Cashel in Tipperary reported missing in June 2011

Mark Hilliard
The funeral of Bobby Ryan at St John the Baptist Church, Cashel, in May 2013.

A man has been charged with the murder of Bobby Ryan whose remains were discovered in an underground tank on a farm in Co Tipperary four years ago.

On Tuesday evening, a 49-year-old man was arrested in the Tipperary town area and charged with his killing. He will appear before Tipperary District Court on Wednesday.

Ryan, a father of two from Boherlahan, Cashel, Co Tipperary, was reported missing to gardaí in June, 2011.

His remains were later found concealed in an underground concrete tank on a farm at Fawnagowan, Co Tipperary, in April 2013, 22 months after his disappearance.

Following an investigation a file was submitted to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) which led to the arrest and charge.