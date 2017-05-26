Man charged with murder over Limerick stabbing

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a Romanian man in Limerick city centre earlier this week.

Carlo Carpaci, 58, died at University Hospital Limerick as a result of injuries he sustained during a stabbing incident at Roches Row at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Desmond Coyle, aged 59, who has an address at Davis Street in Limerick city centre was brought before Limerick District Court on Friday morning after he was charged with murder.

Detective Sergeant Arthur Ryan said the defendant did not make any reply when he was formally charged at 11.40pm on Thursday at Roxboro Road garda station.

Free legal aid was granted to Mr Coyle and solicitor Ted McCarthy was assigned to represent him.

Mr McCarthy said there was no application for bail given the nature of the charge and he asked that the legal aid certificate be extended to facilitate a psychiatric examination of his client.

He added that Mr Coyle, who wore a black hooded top during the brief hearing, suffers from Type 2 Diabetes and he asked that he receive all appropriate medical attention while in prison.

Judge Mary Larkin noted this and she adjourned the matter to May 30th for DPP directions.