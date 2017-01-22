Man charged with murder of woman aged 51 in Lurgan

A man has been charged with the murder of a 51-year-old woman who was found dead in a house in Lurgan.

Anita Downey’s body was discovered in the property in the Toberhewney Hall area of the Co Armagh town in the early hours of Friday.

The PSNI said on Sunday a 51-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the murder is due to appear in court in Lisburn on Monday.

Detective Inspector David McGrory said: “Our i nquiries into the murder of Anita are continuing and I would like to take this opportunity to ask the public for their assistance in locating a missing mobile phone which I believe has been missing somewhere in the Lurgan area since around 9pm on the evening of Thursday 19th January.

“I would ask anyone finding a phone anywhere in the Lurgan area to contact detectives at the incident room in Mahon Road station on 101.”