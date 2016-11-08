Man charged with murder after body found at Divis Tower
James Hughes (62) found dead on 14th floor of Belfast building where he lived
The body of James Hughes (62), was discovered on the 14th floor of Divis Tower (right), Belfast, at the weekend. File photograph: Wikimedia Commons
A 42-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a man found dead in a Belfast tower block.
The body of James Hughes (62), was discovered on the 14th floor of Divis Tower at the weekend.
Mr Hughes was a resident of the flats.
The accused, who was arrested on Sunday, was charged by detectives from the PSNI’s serious crime branch.
He is due to appear before a district judge in Belfast on Wednesday.
Press Association