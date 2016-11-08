Man charged with murder after body found at Divis Tower

A 42-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a man found dead in a Belfast tower block.

The body of James Hughes (62), was discovered on the 14th floor of Divis Tower at the weekend.

Mr Hughes was a resident of the flats.

The accused, who was arrested on Sunday, was charged by detectives from the PSNI’s serious crime branch.

He is due to appear before a district judge in Belfast on Wednesday.

Press Association