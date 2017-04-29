Man charged with escaping Garda custody sneaks out of court

A man who “snuck” out of a courtroom after he was refused bail on a charge of escaping from Garda custody remains at large on Saturday morning.

Johnathon McCarthy (26) snuck out of the holding area for accused persons, which is located near the door of Limerick District Court, court sources said.

The man crept past his wife in the public seating area, opened the door and ran out of the room. Sources said the courtroom door gave “a loud bang” as he escaped. Gardaí gave chase on foot and pursued him onto Merchant’s Quay.

Mr McCarthy, of Quarry Road, Thomondgate, was appearing in court charged with escaping from Garda custody at Henry Street Garda station on December 2nd last.

His solicitor, Sarah Ryan, had applied for bail, but this was refused by Judge Mary Larkin. Moments before Mr McCarthy fled the court, gardaí had objected to bail on the grounds that they believed he was a flight risk.

Mr McCarthy escaped after being remanded in custody until May 16th. Gardaí have sent out a city-wide alert for his arrest.

A court source said: “It was like a Houdini act. He snuck up past his wife and out.”