Man charged in relation to murder of Gareth Hutch

A man in his late 20s has been charged in relation to the murder of Gareth Hutch last May.

The accused is due to appear at Cloverhill District Court at 10.30am on Wednesday.

Gareth Hutch (35) died of multiple gunshot injuries after he was shot outside his home on North Cumberland Street, Dublin on May 24th, 2016.

He was a cousin of the late Gary Hutch and also the nephew of murdered taxi driver Eddie Hutch.

He is reported to have sought help in securing a new home just a day before his death because he feared he could be a target in the feud.

While he was well known to gardaí, he was not regarded as a major crime player.

He had been a member of an armed gang that tried to rob a cash-in-transit van bringing money to an ATM machine in a Co Dublin shop in 2009.

His brother Derek Hutch is serving lengthy sentences for a variety of crimes including manslaughter related to a fatal stabbing, armed robbery and a gangland murder attempt.