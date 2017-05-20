Man charged in connection with Rita Apine’s death

A man in his 30s has been charged in connection with the death of Rita Apine.

The man will appear before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court at 11am on Sunday.

Ms Apine (29), who was originally from Latvia, was found critically injured at the bottom of stairs at her home in Freshford, Co Kilkenny, at about midday on Sunday, May 14th.

She was treated outside her home by paramedics, but later died in St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.