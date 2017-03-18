Man assaulted during attempted robbery in Finglas

A man received serious head injuries during the attempted robbery of a newagents in Finglas in Dublin on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at about 8.15am on Fitzmaurice Road when two men entered the premises and assaulted a male member of staff.

The man, in his 40s, received serious head injuries and has been taken to Beaumount hospital.

The men fled the scene in what is believed to be a white saloon type car heading in the direction of Glasilawn Road. Nothing was stolen in the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 8am and 8.20am or who has any information to contact them at the incident room in Finglas on 01-6667500, or the Garda confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.