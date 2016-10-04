Man arrested over theft of timber in Co Wicklow

A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of timber around Co Wicklow.

The man in his 40s was arrested in the Baltinglass area as part of a joint operation between the Garda and Coillte.

Coillte national risk manager Mick Power said timber is in big demand as a commodity.

“For some time now Coillte, in co-operation with the gardaí in Wicklow and Wexford, have been monitoring a number of a timber thefts in the area,” he said.

“Camera systems and other surveillance systems have been placed in areas of high activity where valuable sawlog timber has been known to be stolen. Most of the stolen material has been removed from Coillte standing sales, but some may have come from private farmer sources as well.

“Timber as a commodity is in big demand whither it be from the sawmilling sector for sawn wood or from firewood merchants as firewood.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Baltinglass Garda station, on 059 6482610, or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111.