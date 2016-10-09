Man arrested over fatal stabbing of DJ in Dublin

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Saturday afternoon in connection with the fatal stabbing of DJ Leo Carolan at his flat on Dublin’s South Circular Road last Tuesday afternoon.

The man was arrested in Dublin city and is being held at Kevin Street Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A Swiss man known to Mr Carolan (25) was also stabbed in the incident on Tuesday. A third man was seen leaving the property at about 3.20pm

Mr Carolan was a graduate of Dún Laoghaire Institute of Art, Design and Technology. He had lived for a period in France and attended school there.

Gardaí were alerted to the stabbings on Tuesday at about 3.30pm. When they arrived at the scene they found the Swiss man injured on the pavement across the road from Mr Carolan’s flat.

After medical care was summoned for him, gardaí went into the flat and found the body of the deceased inside the property.

Gardaí believed all three men were in the flat when the stabbings occurred.