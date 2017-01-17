Man arrested over botched gun attack at Tullamore gym

A man in his 30s has been arrested as part of an investigation into an attempted shooting in a sports gym in Tullamore nearly four years ago.

The incident at the Tullamore gym took place on May 30th, 2013, when a man dressed in military clothing and a balaclava entered the gym.

Once inside he tried to fire a number of shots at another man but fled the scene when the gun failed to discharge.

The man escaped in a car that was later found burnt out at a nearby cemetery. No one was injured during the incident.

A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident by gardaí on Tuesday morning and is currently being detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act 1939 at Tullamore Garda Station.

He is the fourth person to be arrested in the investigation to date.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.