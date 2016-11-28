Man arrested over attempted armed robbery at post office

A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted armed robbery at a post office in Rush, Co Dublin.

A man wearing a balaclava and armed with a gun and a hatchet entered the post office on Monday morning.

He threatened staff and demanded money.

However, when he failed to gain entry to the secure area of the post office, he fled the building empty-handed in a red Ford Fiesta.

Gardaí from Balbriggan and Swords later stopped a red Ford Fiesta on the M1 and arrested a 30-year-old man.

A hatchet and a gun were recovered during a search of the car.

The man was detained at Balbriggan Garda station.

Appeal

Gardaí have asked anyone with information on the incident to contact Balbriggan Garda station on 01-8020510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.