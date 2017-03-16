Man arrested over assault on 10-week old baby in critical condition

Gardai have arrested a man on suspicion of inflicting serious head injuries on a 10-week old baby who is in a critical condition in hospital.

The suspect was detained for questioning on Thursday evening and taken to Drogheda Garda station.

Gardai said they had arrested the suspect in Dublin at about 6pm in connection with a “serious assault”.

The arrested man was brought to Drogheda and was being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardai believe the injuries the child sustained resulted from foul play at the hands of a third party rather than accidentally.

All the resources of a major criminal inquiry were committed to the investigation when the extent of the baby’s injuries became clear on Monday.

An apartment where the child had been living with her parents was examined, as was a walkway in Co Louth.

Gardai were trying to establish if the child had fallen out of a pram, as her mother believed. However, they are now working on the theory she was assaulted and the man in custody is a suspect for that alleged assault.

The baby had been taken to hospital in Co Louth on Monday by her parents after they became concerned for her welfare.

After medical staff examined the child, the Garda was contacted and an investigation began.

The child has since been transferred to Temple Street and remains very seriously ill.

Gardaí have spoken to the parents, both of whom are very young, in their efforts to establish when and how the child was injured.