Man arrested over armed robbery of shop in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to the armed robbery of a shop in Rialto, Dublin, on Thursday.

The man entered a shop on the South Circular Road at about 1pm armed with what was thought to be a handgun.

He threatened and demanded cash from staff before making off with a sum of money.

The man was wearing a black jacket, blue tracksuit bottoms with a grey stripe down the legs and blue runners at the time of the incident.

His face was covered with a piece of clothing that looked like a white cloth.

Gardaí from Kevin Street detective unit, local units and members of the Divisional Crime Task Force responded after the incident and began a search of the Dry Dock area off New Ireland Road.

During the search, they observed the man running into the bushes.

The man was subsequently arrested and brought to Kilmainham Garda station, where he is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

A firearm and a sum of money was also recovered during a search of the area.