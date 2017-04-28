Man arrested in Waterford on suspicion of aiding Isis due in court

A man in his 20s is due to appear in court in Waterford on Friday morning where he will be charged with terrorist offences following a garda investigation into Irish links with international Islamic extremists.

The man, who is Irish and from Waterford, was arrested along with his partner, a British woman, also in her 20s at their flat in Waterford city about 10am on Thursday.

The married couple were arrested on suspicion of facilitating the movement of money for Islamic extremists group, which is among the offences covered by the Criminal Justice Terrorist Offence Act 2005.

It is understood the arrests follow a lengthy intelligence led operation involving gardaí from the specialist Crime and Security Branch based in Dublin as well as local officers in Waterford.

It is also understood that gardaí have also liaised closely with a number of overseas security agencies including those in the UK charged with monitoring the activities of Islamic extremists.

Garda cordoned off the rented property where the couple were arrested and a number of items, including mobile phones and computer equipment, were seized for examination.

Both suspects were held at Waterford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to 24 hours before they have to be charged or released.

But late Thursday night gardaí received instructions from the DPP to charge the man with terrorist offences and he will be brought before Waterford District Court to be charged on Friday morning.

The woman was released without charge on Thursday night and a file will be prepared for the DPP.