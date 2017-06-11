Man arrested in UK in relation to Gareth Hutch murder
British police detain 31-year-old over killing in Dublin’s North inner city in May 2016
Mourners at the funeral of Gareth Hutch at the Holy Family church on Aughrim Street, Dublin, in May last year. File photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons/The Irish Times
A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Gareth Hutch in May 2016.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) in conjunction with An Garda Síochána and the London Metropolitan Police arrested the man in the Romford area of Essex in England on foot of a European Arrest warrant.
Gareth Hutch (35), a nephew of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch, died after he was shot outside the flat complex on North Cumberland Street in Dublin’s north inner city on May 24th, 2016.
His murder marked another violent chapter in the ongoing feud between the Hutch and Kinahan crime gangs.