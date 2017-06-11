Man arrested in UK in relation to Gareth Hutch murder

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Gareth Hutch in May 2016.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) in conjunction with An Garda Síochána and the London Metropolitan Police arrested the man in the Romford area of Essex in England on foot of a European Arrest warrant.

Gareth Hutch (35), a nephew of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch, died after he was shot outside the flat complex on North Cumberland Street in Dublin’s north inner city on May 24th, 2016.

His murder marked another violent chapter in the ongoing feud between the Hutch and Kinahan crime gangs.