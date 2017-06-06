Man arrested in Limerick over documents link to London attacker

A man gardai believe is linked to Rachid Redouane, one of the three London Bridge attackers who killed seven people at the weekend, has been arrested in Limerick.

It is understood the arrested man is a foreign national and that gardai are studying documents found in his possession.

Early indications were that detectives believe they had found links to Redouane, who had lived in Ireland in the past, in the documents. Gardaí are trying to determine if Irish identification papers found in the man’s apartment in Limerick are forged and whether at some point the arrested man was living under Redouane’s name. The man detained in Limerick was arrested last night when his apartment was also searched.

Detectives are now trying to determine if there is any link between the man in Limerick and false documents supplied to Redouane.

However gardai do not believe the man arrested is a terror suspect.

The Limerick arrest comes as gardaí are trying to piece together a picture of Redouane’s movements in Ireland.

Of Moroccan-Libyan origin, he had failed in an asylum bid in Britain in 2009. He married a British woman at Dublin registry office in November, 2012, and lived in a flat in Grosvenor Square, Rathmines, south Dublin, around that time.

He then left Ireland and settled with his new wife in London. However, around the time the couple had a child, some 18 months ago, their marriage broke up.

Redouane has since spent time in Dublin, though it remains unclear how many times he had been here and how recently.

The 30-year-old pastry chef was not known to the Garda when he lived here. And he was also not known to any police or security forces in Britain.

Both the Irish and British authorities have confirmed that he had never come to their attention for extremism or indeed any other criminal matter.

He was one of three men who crashed a van into a shop front near London Bridge on Saturday night and then took the streets on foot for a stabbing attack.

Redouane and his accomplices, one of them wearing military-style combat fatigues and an Arsenal FC jersey, murdered seven people and injured 48.

However, when the police were told by witnesses the attackers were wearing suicide vests packed with explosives, the three assailants were shot dead on sight.

They were dead within eight minutes of the first emergency call having been received by the London Met.

At the weekend, the police in London arrested 12 people for questioning about the three men who carried out Saturday night’s attack. However, all of those who were arrested in London have been released. And many of them were detained simply because they were close to some of three attackers or had lived with them.

The Garda confirmed an arrest had been made.“A man in his 30s was arrested on the evening of the 5th June 2017 for offences under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act 2001,” it said.

“He was detained under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act 1994. He has since been released without charge and file is being prepared for the DPP.”

More to follow.