Man arrested in connection with Rita Apine’s death

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the death of Rita Apine.

Ms Apine (29), who was from Latvia, was found critically injured at the bottom of her stairs in Freshford, Co Kilkenny, at about midday last Sunday.

She was treated outside her home by paramedics, but later died in St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.

The man was arrested on Friday morning. He is currently being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Kilkenny Garda station.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the incident.

A postmortem examination was carried out on Ms Apine’s body on Monday by Deputy State Pathologist Linda Mulligan at University Hospital Waterford.