Man arrested in connection with Gary Hutch killing remanded in custody

A man arrested in connection with the murder of Gary Hutch on the Costa del Sol last September has appeared in court in Fuengirola, Spain.

The 34-year-old well-known Dublin gangland figure was further remanded in custody for the further investigation of the offences.

Gardaí issued a statement on Thursday afternoon, saying the “ investigation by the Guardia Civil is at an early stage and is under the control of a Judge”.

The arrest of the Irishman on Wednesday was part of a joint Garda operation with Spain’s La Guardia Civil.

Searches were carried out in Dublin and Spain targeting the international crime gang headed by Christy Kinahan.

A Bentley and a yacht were also seized during the operation in the Marbella area.

In an unprecedented moved, Garda members were present and aided the operation in Spain and officers from La Guardia Civil participated in the Garda raids in south and west Dublin on Wednesday.