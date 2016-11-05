Man arrested in connection with David Douglas murder to appear in court

A man arrested in connected with the investigation into the murder of David Douglas is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday morning.

The man in his 30s was arrested in north country Dublin on Tuesday, November 1st and is charged in connection with the investigation. He is being detained at Kilmainham Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

David Douglas (54) was shot dead on Bridgefoot street, Dublin 8 on July 1st, 2016. Douglas suffered a number of gunshot wounds after he was approached by a man in possession of a firearm who fired a number of shots.

Douglas had been in prison with Dubliner Darren Kearns who was was shot dead in a pub car park on Blackhorse Avenue, Dublin, on December 30th last year. Both men were blamed by the Kinahan gang for an attempt on the life of a gang member outside a west Dublin pub last November.

The man arrested in connection with the Douglas murder will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Parkgate Street, Dublin 8 on Monday morning.