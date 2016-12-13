Man arrested in connection with David Douglas murder

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of David Douglas, who was shot dead on Bridgefoot Street in Dublin city on July 1st.

Gardaí from Keving Street and Kilmainham Garda stations arrested a man gaed in his 40s on Tuesday morning.

The man was arrested in Dublin and detained at Kilmainham Garda Station.

This is the fourth arrest in relation to this murder and a man is also currently before the courts.

Convicted armed robber and drug dealer Douglas (54) was shot dead outside the shop he ran with his wife on Bridgefoot St, off Thomas St, in Dublin 8.

Douglas had been shot and wounded outside the home he shared with his wife and child on Killala Rd, Cabra West, last November.

Gardaí believed members of the Kinahan gang were behind that shooting, which was treated by gardaí as attempted murder.