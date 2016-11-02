Man arrested in connection with apartment block fire in Dublin

A man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into a fire at an apartment complex in Clongriffin, Co Dublin.

The man is currently detained at Coolock Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at about 5.30pm.

Gardaí and six units from Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and the fire is now under control.

The scene is currently preserved and will be technically examined by gardaí­ when safe to do so.

The occupants of approximately 80 apartments were evacuated during the incident. No injuries have been reported.