Man arrested in Co Kerry over 1991 abduction case

A man has been arrested by gardaí investigating the abduction and disappearance of Charles Brook Pickard in Co Kerry over 25 years ago.

The arrest follows a fresh search last September into the disappearance of English-born Mr Brooke Pickard at Castlecove, Co. Kerry on the 26th April 1991.

Gardaí said the man in his 60s was arrested Wednesday evening and is being detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act 1939 at Killarney Garda Station.

The fresh search for Mr Brooke Pickard’s remains began after officers received new information on his abduction, following renewed appeals.

Mr Brooke Pickard had moved from England to the White Strand at Castlecove on the Ring of Kerry with his wife Penny and four young children in the 1980s.

He was abducted in a car park near his home shortly after leaving his house to go turf-cutting on April 26th, 1991.

Mr Brooke Pickard, who was 43 at the time of his disappearance, was bundled into his van by a group of up to five men wearing balaclavas and carrying shotguns. He has not been seen since.

Gardaí suspect he was abducted by hired gunmen from Northern Ireland in a dispute involving drugs money.

Three weeks later, his navy Ford Transit van was found burned out in Shronaloughnane Forest, in the townland of Derrennageeha near Waterville, Co Kerry, about 43km from where he was abducted.

The site of the new search by gardaí in Killarney was in a Coillte forest off the Waterville/Ballaghisheen road, about 20km from Waterville.

Gardaí consulted with an anthropologist for the search and members of the Defence Forces helped in the operation.

The September search ended after two weeks without Mr Brooke Pickard’s body being found.

Gardaí said their investigations would continue and they were still receiving new information on the case.