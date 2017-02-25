Man arrested, handgun seized after west Dublin pursuit

A man in his 30s has been arrested and a handgun recovered after an incident in west Dublin on Friday night.

Uniformed gardaí followed a man on foot to a nearby park after he fled his car in Colilnstown.

During a follow up search a handgun and ammunition were recovered and a man was arrested.

He was taken to Lucan Garda station where he is currently held under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

The handgun has been removed for ballistic and forensic examination while investigations are ongoing.