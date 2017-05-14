Man arrested following death of woman in Kilkenny

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the death of a young woman in Co Kilkenny on Sunday.

The man in his 30s was arrested after the woman, who was aged in her 20s, was discovered with serious injuries at a house in Bridge Street in Freshford shortly after midday.

The victim was transferred to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny, but died from her injuries.

The house in which she was discovered has been sealed off for a technical examination, and the State Pathologist is due to carry out a postmortem shortly.

Gardaí say the man was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and he remains in custody in Kilkenny Garda station.

More to follow…