Man arrested following Dalkey stabbing

Gardaí in Dún Laoghaire have arrested a man following a stabbing incident in Dalkey late on Christmas Eve.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was stabbed at least once in the attack, which happened in the metals area, near Dalkey Quarry.

He was brought by ambulance to St Vincent’s University Hospital but has since been released.

Gardaí halted Dart services between Dalkey and Glenageary for a time on Tuesday evening to conduct a search of the line in relation to the incident.