Man arrested following €240,000 cannabis seizure in Dublin

One man has been arrested following the seizure of €240,000 worth of cannabis herb in Dublin.

Gardaí made the discovery after stopping a car at Cherry Orchard Drive in Ballyfermot at about 6.45pm on Friday evening. The occupant of the car, a 29-year-old man, was arrested at the scene.

He was taken to Ronanstown Garda station and is being held for questioning under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí said the seizure came as part of an investigation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Ballyfermot area.