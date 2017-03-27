Man arrested after woman’s body found in Cork apartment

Gardaí have arrested a man for questioning about the suspicious death of a woman whose body was found in an apartment in Cork city over night.

The body of the woman in her 30s was discovered when the emergency services were called to the apartment on Popham’s Road in Farranree, on the southside of Cork city at around 3.30am.

It’s understood the woman was found with serious injuries in an upstairs bedroom in the apartment. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

A man - who was known to the woman - was arrested at the scene for assault causing harm contrary to Section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

He has been taken to Mayfield Garda station where he can be questioned for up to 24 hours

Gardaí have cordoned off the apartment and the woman’s body remains at the scene pending the arrival of Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster for a preliminary examination.

It is expected the woman’s body will be removed later today to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem examination by Dr Bolster which will determine the course of the investigation.

Garda technical experts have also begun an examination of the scene and gardaí are carrying out door to door inquiries in the area and have begun securing CCTV footage from the area.

It is understood that the man arrested was known to the dead woman who did not live at the apartment but was visiting from her home elsewhere in Cork city.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who heard or noticed anything suspicious in the Pophams Road area to contact them at Watercourse Rd Garda station on (021) 4558 260.