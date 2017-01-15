Man arrested after stabbing in Birr, Co Offaly

A man in his early 20s has been arrested after another man in his 20s was stabbed at McAuley Drive in Birr, Co Offaly, on Sunday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 1am. The victim is in a critical condition at the Midland Regional Hopsital in Tullamore.

The arrested man is being held at Birr Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly those who live on or were in the McAuley Drive, Townsend Street, New Road and Pound Street areas between 12.30am and 1.30am on Sunday and who may have seen or heard anything unusual, to contact them at Birr Garda station on 057 9169710, the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda station.