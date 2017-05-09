Man arrested after nightclub assault in Swords on Sunday

Gardaí in Swords have arrested a man in his 30s after an assault outside the Wright Venue in Swords, Co Dublin on Sunday morning.

The man was arrested on Tuesday morning and is being held at Swords Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The victim, who was also in his 30s, suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to Beaumont Hospital following the assault.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 3.40am and found the man being attended to by nightclub staff.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he is being treated for serious head injuries.

The scene has been preserved and a Garda investigation is under way.

“In particular, we would like to speak with the driver of a light or bright coloured taxi who picked up a man on the roadway close to where the injured man was being treated,” a Garda spokesman said.

It is understood there was at least one other occupant in the taxi at the time.

The man who got into the taxi was said to be wearing a light coloured short-sleeved t-shirt and dark trousers.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Swords Garda station on 01-6664700.