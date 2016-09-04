Man arrested after female pedestrian hit by car

A man has been arrested after the car he was driving hit a female pedestrian on Sunday morning on the Navan Road in Cabra, Dublin.

The incident happened at approximately 8.15am.

The woman was taken to the Mater Hospital where her injuries are described as serious. The man is being held at Finglas Garda station.

The road is closed in both directions for a technical examination and there are diversions at the Nephin Road and Kinvarna Avenue junctions with the Navan Road.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them in Cabra Garda station on 01 6667400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.