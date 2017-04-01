Man arrested after cocaine worth €1.4 million seized in Dublin
Cannabis resin, firearms and ammunition also seized during search of premises in Artane
A man in his 40s has been arrested in Dublin after gardaí discovered cocaine worth €1.4 million during a search of a premises in Artane on Friday.
€100,000 worth of cannabis resin and component parts of firearms and a quantity of ammunition were also seized.
The man is being held at Coolock Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.