Man arrested after cannabis plants found in Cavan house

A man in his twenties has been arrested after cannabis plants were found at a house in Cavan on Friday.

The 45 plants were found during the search of a house in Glenlara. The plants have an estimated street value of €36,000.

The 24-year-old man was arrested and questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He was released yesterday evening and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.