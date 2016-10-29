Man arrested after cannabis plants found in Cavan house
Gardai say 45 plants were discovered during search with estimated street value of €36,000
A file photograph showing cannabis plants.
A man in his twenties has been arrested after cannabis plants were found at a house in Cavan on Friday.
The 45 plants were found during the search of a house in Glenlara. The plants have an estimated street value of €36,000.
The 24-year-old man was arrested and questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
He was released yesterday evening and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.