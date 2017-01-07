Man arrested after cannabis grow house found in Leitrim

Gardaí have arrested a man after discovering a cannabis grow house at a property in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

The man in his early 50s was arrested and is currently detained at Carrick-on-Shannon garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

During the course of a search of a property at Aughavas, near Carrigallen, a “highly sophisticated” grow house was discovered with more than 250 cannabis plants at a mature stage of growth.

The plants have an estimated street value of €200,000.

The house was sealed off for a forensic technical examination.