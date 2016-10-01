Man arrested after body discovered in Dublin mountains

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder investigation into the death of a man in his 60s who was discovered in the Dublin mountains in the early hours of Friday morning.

Gardaí arrested a 41-year-old man on Saturday afternoon, the day after a body was discovered close to a forest track in a wooded area at Ballinascorney Hill near Brittas. The man is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The man in his 60s, who was from the area, was discovered with head injuries consistent with having been assaulted.

Gardaí understand the man left his home at 6am on Thursday to walk his two dogs.

Supt Peter Duff of Tallaght Garda station, where the investigation is being led from, said it would not have been unusual for the man to walk his dogs in the area at that time of day.

When the man’s family arrived home later in the day and discovered he had not returned, they became concerned and carried out a search of the area.

He was then reported missing to the Garda. A search was carried out overnight and the man’s body was discovered by members of Dublin Mountain Rescue team about 1.7km from the road at 6am on Friday.

His remains were taken to Tallaght hospital where a postmortem was carried out and the State Pathologist was called.

Preliminary results from the postmortem suggest the man died from injuries sustained during an assault. The test results did not establish how long the man had been dead.

The man was not known to gardaí and Supt Duff said there was no initial indication that anyone would have had cause to do him any harm, although detectives are understood to be keeping an open mind in relation to lines of inquiry.

One of the man’s dogs, which were both boxers, returned home by itself, arriving shortly after the body was discovered. The other dog has not been located and the man’s family are understood to be searching for it.

Isolated

The area where the body was discovered is frequented by hill walkers and mountain bikers. “It’s a very isolated area up here as you can see,” said Supt Duff. “We have no indication at this stage as to what happened.”

Supt Duff said detectives were keeping an “open mind” on whether any weapons were involved but there was no immediate sign to suggest that. “We only have preliminary findings from the postmortem and we’re still conducting a search of the area,” he said.

Supt Duff said the area was not known for anti-social behaviour. “We have no incidents up here at all,” he said.

Detectives were still at the scene on Saturday evening and could be seen searching undergrowth with pitchforks. It is understood they were not searching for any item in particular but for anything which might be linked to the discovery.

Anyone who was in the general area of Ballinascorney Hill, or Ballinascorney Road Upper between 6am on September 29th and 4am on September 30th is asked to contact the incident room at Tallaght Garda station on 01 666000 or the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111.