Man arrested after armed robbery of shop in Dublin
Two members of staff were found locked in a room inside the shop
A man is being held at Finglas Garda station in connection with an armed robbery. Photograph: Google Street View
Gardaí have arrested a man in his 40s after an armed robbery at a shop in Finglas, Dublin on Saturday.
At approximately 7.30am gardaí were alerted to a robbery at a shop in the Hampton Wood area of Finglas.
Upon arrival gardaí forced entry into the shop where they discovered a man wearing a balaclava armed with a crowbar. Gardaí found two members of staff, a man and a woman, locked into a room inside the premises. They were not physically harmed during the incident.
Following a brief struggle with gardaí a man was held .
He was arrested and brought to Finglas Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.