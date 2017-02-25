Man arrested after armed robbery of shop in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 40s after an armed robbery at a shop in Finglas, Dublin on Saturday.

At approximately 7.30am gardaí were alerted to a robbery at a shop in the Hampton Wood area of Finglas.

Upon arrival gardaí forced entry into the shop where they discovered a man wearing a balaclava armed with a crowbar. Gardaí found two members of staff, a man and a woman, locked into a room inside the premises. They were not physically harmed during the incident.

Following a brief struggle with gardaí a man was held .

He was arrested and brought to Finglas Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.